German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a conference on Europe at the German foreign ministry in Berlin May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to attend the all-German Champions League football final between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich at London's Wembley stadium on May 25, but she declined to say which side she would support.

"I am the chancellor of Germany so I say 'Germany', which means I am bound to be on the right side," she said on Thursday at a conference on Europe, when asked whom she would be supporting.

The chancellor occasionally attends important national team matches but is not known to support any German club.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown, editing by Pritha Sarkar)