Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to attend the all-German Champions League football final between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich at London's Wembley stadium on May 25, but she declined to say which side she would support.
"I am the chancellor of Germany so I say 'Germany', which means I am bound to be on the right side," she said on Thursday at a conference on Europe, when asked whom she would be supporting.
The chancellor occasionally attends important national team matches but is not known to support any German club.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Kimi Raikkonen put Ferrari on top of the timesheets after the second day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Tuesday but world champions Mercedes still led the way on kilometres covered.