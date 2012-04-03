Barcelona's Lionel Messi (R) celebrates with Cesc Fabregas (L) after scoring a penalty against AC Milan during their Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring a penalty against AC Milan during their Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barcelona's Lionel Messi (R) celebrates scoring his second penalty past AC Milan's goalkeeper Christian Abbiati (L) during their Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Barcelona's Lionel Messi (R) celebrates with Carles Puyol (L), Daniel Alves (2nd L) and Cesc Fabregas (3rd L) after scoring a penalty against AC Milan during their Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barcelona's Lionel Messi (2nd R) advances through AC Milan's Philippe Mexes (L), Massimo Ambrosini (2nd L) and Antonio Nocerino (R) during their Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Barcelona's Lionel Messi (R) scores a penalty goal past AC Milan's goalkeeper Christian Abbiati during their Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

BARCELONA Lionel Messi scored twice from the penalty spot to help put holders Barcelona into the Champions League semi-finals after a thrilling 3-1 victory over AC Milan at the Nou Camp on Tuesday.

The World Player of the Year put Barca ahead with his first penalty after only 11 minutes, setting the competition scoring record for a season with his 13th goal of the campaign.

Antonio Nocerino pulled one back for Milan, who held Barcelona to a 0-0 draw in last week's first leg, but Messi restored the lead again from the spot just before the end of a breathless first half.

The majestic Argentine helped set up the third goal for Andres Iniesta after the restart and Barca closed the game down from then on to become only the second team to reach five consecutive Champions League semi-finals.

"We had to work very hard and we are very pleased to be in the semi-finals again," midfielder Iniesta told Spanish TV.

"Things are going very well. The team still has the ambition to go far and try to win trophies. It's exciting to be in the last four and let's see tomorrow who we'll get to play."

Barcelona will play the winners of the quarter-final tie between Chelsea and Benfica which the London side lead 1-0 going into the second leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

CRACKLING ATMOSPHERE

The game kicked off in a crackling atmosphere, Barca leaving three at the back and racing forward at every opportunity while Milan counter-attacked with pace and aggression.

Messi had already come close to scoring twice when Luca Antonini slid into the back of him in the area and bundled the Barca forward over for the first penalty.

Milan goalkeeper Christian Abbiati guessed right but the Messi's spot kick was tight in the corner.

The visitors looked to play long balls up to former Barcelona striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and it paid dividends when the tall Swede slipped a pass into the area for Nocerino to fire in the equaliser after 32 minutes.

Barca were awarded a second penalty when Alessandro Nesta pulled Sergio Busquets back by his shirt at a corner, and this time Messi sent Abbiati the wrong way from the spot.

Abbiati had made great saves to deny Messi and Xavi before the break, but he could do little about Barca's third.

Messi arrowed across the edge of the area and when his shot was blocked it broke to Iniesta, who showed great composure to dink it over the diving keeper.

"Barcelona is the best team around, we knew that," Milan midfielder Massimo Ambrosini told Italian TV. "I thought we started well but they played better in the second half. We played our cards and we come away without major regrets.

"We could maybe have done a bit more tonight but over the two matches I don't know how much more we could have done."

(Reporting by Mark Elkington; Additional reporting by Iain Rogers and Emma Pinedo in Madrid; Editing by Ken Ferris)