AC Milan's Alexandre Pato celebrates after scoring against Malaga during their Champions League Group C soccer match at San Siro stadium in Milan November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MILAN AC Milan went through to the knockout stages of the Champions League after injury-plagued striker Alexandre Pato headed a second-half equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw with Malaga on Tuesday.

His goal in an otherwise subdued performance by the Brazilian, who was starting a Champions League game for the first time this season, came in the 73rd minute and was the first Malaga have conceded in Group C.

The Spanish side had gone ahead five minutes before halftime with a superbly worked goal converted by Eliseu and the half-empty San Siro had become increasingly restless until Pato scored.

Malaga stayed top of Group C with 10 points from four games while Milan have five.

Milan briefly came to life midway through the first half with Bojan Krkic at the centre of the action.

He skipped past two defenders and saw his shot swung away by Willy Gonzalez, then set up a chance for Stephan El Shaaraway whose goal-bound shot was deflected by a defender.

Gonzalez then produced an outstanding save as he dived backwards to turn Urby Emanuelson's curling free-kick past the far post.

Milan were otherwise sloppy and Malaga's goal came after they lost possession from a throw.

The ball ended up with Isco who threaded his pass between three defenders for Eliseu to slide into the far corner.

There were few chances for either side in a scrappy second half and the 30,000 crowd showed their displeasure when El Shaaraway, the top scorer in Serie A with eight goals, was replaced by Kevin-Prince Boateng.,

However, the mood changed when a long cross from the left found Pato and he headed home.

