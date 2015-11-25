Football Soccer - Manchester United v PSV Eindhoven - UEFA Champions League Group Stage - Group B - Old Trafford, Manchester, England - 25/11/15General view as Manchester United fans wave lights during the seventh minute of the match in honour of former player George BestReuters / Phil NobleLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

MANCHESTER Manchester United fans paid tribute to George Best on the 10th anniversary of his death by holding up white torchlights in the seventh minute of their Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.

Best, one of football's all-time greats who played for United between 1963 and 1974, died at the age of 59 from complications arising from alcoholism on Nov. 25, 2005.

He wore the number seven jersey for most of his career and it has gone on to become the most iconic of their shirt numbers with Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham wearing it since his heyday.

A banner proclaiming "Georgie ... Simply the Best" was also paraded by fans at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Many supporters still regard the Northern Irishman as the greatest player in the club's history.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Tony Jimenez)