Celtic will have to make the seemingly impossible possible to progress in the Champions League, manager Brendan Rodgers said ahead of Tuesday's clash at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

The Glasgow side have one point from three matches in Group C and conceded 12 goals so far. After the game in Germany, they host Barcelona, who beat them 7-0 in the group opener, before travelling to Manchester City.

After an impressive 3-3 draw with City at the end of September, a couple of defensive errors saw Celtic lose 2-0 at home to Moenchengladbach last month, leaving the Scottish champions bottom of the group.

Rodgers was upbeat about his side's chances in Germany, however.

"We go into every game in the hope that we can win. You have to. The next three games are all tough but one thing you learn in football is that the impossible can become the possible," the former Liverpool boss said.

"Realistically, we'll go in as underdogs and the only way we can challenge that is to put in the maximum effort that we can and play tactically and with concentration to the highest level.

"Gladbach produced a real high level of performance but there is no reason why we can't come here and do likewise."

Midfielder Scott Sinclair believes Celtic must take the game to Gladbach from the start to come away with a much-needed win.

"First of all, we need to start off quickly. We have to get on the front foot, get the ball and keep possession. We need to be aggressive in our pressing and build from there," he said.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)