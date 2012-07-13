Royal St Georges to host 2020 British Open
LONDON The British Open will be held at Royal St George's in 2020, golf authorities announced on Monday, returning the major to the Kent coast club two years after it lifted a ban on women members.
LONDON Manchester United's early exit from the Champions League last season cost the English club almost 17 million euros (13.3 million pounds) in payments from UEFA compared with the previous year, figures released on Friday showed.
United, preparing for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange, received 35.18 million euros in 2011-12 from UEFA as their share of Champions League TV and sponsorship income, European soccer's governing body said.
United received a further 1.25 million euros from playing two rounds of the Europa League, the less lucrative European club competition which they joined after elimination from the Champions League.
United had been paid 53.2 million euros the previous year when they were runners-up to Barcelona in the Champions League.
The English club failed to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League last season, the first time they had missed out on the knockout stages since 2006.
England's Chelsea were rewarded for their Champions' League victory in May with payments of 59.94 million euros.
Bayern Munich, beaten by Chelsea on their home ground in the final, earned 41.73 million euros.
LONDON British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
PRAGUE Tennis's answer to golf's Ryder Cup will be as competitive as other global tournaments, 18-times grand slam champion Roger Federer said on Monday, dismissing concerns that players might treat the event, which launches in September, as an exhibition.