Schalke 04 finished as Champions League Group B winners after drawing 1-1 at rock bottom Montpellier on Tuesday.

The Germans, who were assured of their passage into the last 16 before kickoff, opened the scoring through Benedikt Hoewedes 11 minutes into the second half but Emanuel Herrera equalised three minutes later.

Schalke ended with 12 points from six games, two points ahead of second-placed Arsenal who lost 2-1 at Olympiakos Piraeus.

French side Montpellier finished with two points, seven behind Olympiakos who qualified for the Europa League.

