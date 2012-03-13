LONDON Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri will be on the bench for Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg at Chelsea after the Court of Arbitration for Sport suspended the second game of his ban, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mazzarri missed the first leg, which Napoli won 3-1, after UEFA gave him a two-game ban for pushing an opponent in a group game against Villarreal.

Famous in Serie A for his distinctive mullet haircut, he has performed superbly in turning the Naples club into a Champions League team and success for his side at Stamford Bridge, as well as for Inter Milan who face Olympique Marseille, will mean three Italian and no English clubs in the last eight.

(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Justin Palmer)