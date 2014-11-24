Malmo's goalkeeper Robin Olsen catches a ball during a training session ahead of their Champions League soccer match against Atletico Madrid, in Malmo, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andreas Hillergren/TT News Agency

MALMO, Sweden With a second Swedish title in the bag and two countries battling over his services, Robin Olsen can reflect on an extraordinary journey when Malmo host Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday.

That represents a remarkable ascent for an in-demand goalkeeper who, only four years ago, was playing in the hinterland of the seventh tier of domestic football.

In 2010 the promising young Olsen, a Danish citizen brought up in Sweden, was in danger of sliding out of elite football before a decision to drop down four divisions to rediscover his passion for the game paid off handsomely.

"I had a very bad season before I came here to Bunkeflo's team," the 24-year-old told Reuters in an interview at the clubhouse of the amateur side he joined on loan when they were in the fifth division, effectively the seventh tier in Sweden.

Olsen recalled how he had lost some of his momentum at first division LB07 back then.

"I wanted to find happiness and joy again. All my mates, my close friends, were playing here at Bunkeflo," he said. "It was important to me to get that happiness back."

Tucked away in a basement in a quiet residential area on the outskirts of Malmo, the clubhouse normally plays host to club functions and birthday parties rather than Champions League goalkeepers but Olsen is always guaranteed a warm welcome.

Having spent his youth turning out for Malmo's under-age teams before moving to LB07, Olsen suffered injuries and a lack of opportunities, prompting him to join his friends in the lower league side in search of first team football.

He found it a bit of a culture shock. "Not every team has a man who washes the kit and gets your boots," he said, smiling.

"It was good for me to play here and fix my own boots, wash my own clothes."

LOWER LEAGUE WIN

Bunkeflo's league victory in 2010 gave Olsen almost as much satisfaction as his two top-flight titles in the last two years with Malmo.

"We won the league here by 10 points I think. We scored many goals and kept a clean sheet in many games so it was a great time for me," he said.

Olsen's sojourn at Bunkeflo was limited to that one campaign and he spent the following season at third-tier IFK Klagshamn before joining Malmo in 2012 and, with his career firmly back on track, he has not looked back.

The keeper made his league debut for Malmo in October 2012 and a year later played 10 matches as the team won the championship.

When Johan Dahlin was sold to Turkish club Genclerbirligi in December 2013, Olsen made the starting spot his own and his excellent Champions League performances, particularly in the qualifying rounds, have attracted European-wide admiration.

Wondering where his loyalties might lie, Denmark coach Morten Olsen and Sweden counterpart Erik Hamren have tried to convince him to throw in his lot with them.

"It's a hard question for me. I will decide after this season," Olsen answered cautiously when asked which country he would represent.

So, who would he cheer if Denmark were playing Sweden? The broad smile returned. "I would stay at home and not watch it," he laughed.

BIGGER CLUB

Olsen says although he is now focused on Malmo, his longer term sights are set on a move to a higher-profile club.

"Every player has ambitions to play in the biggest leagues in Europe and so do I." he explained.

"You have the Bundesliga, La Liga, Premier League -- they're the three best leagues in Europe," said the self-confessed Real Madrid fan.

"I would be lying if I was to say I had anything other than ambitions to play in those leagues."

Until then his taste of the big time will come in two remaining games in the Champions League where Malmo are bottom of Group A with three points from four games.

With Wednesday's match against Juventus expected to be another sell-out, Olsen looks back fondly on his days playing in front of a hundred or so spectators at Bunkeflo.

"Here it was more enjoyable. The higher you play, the more serious it is, especially now in the Champions League," he reflected.

Though he had a great time at Bunkeflo, Olsen said he would not be returning in the foreseeable future.

"I have dreams," he said. "You need to follow your dreams, to see how high you can get."

