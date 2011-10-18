Wayne Rooney (R) of Manchester United is challenged by Cornel Rapa of Otelul Galati during their Champions League Group C soccer match at the National Arena in Bucharest October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

BUCHAREST Wayne Rooney converted two second-half penalties to give Manchester United their first victory in Champions League Group C with a nervous 2-0 success at Romanian debutants Otelul Galati on Tuesday.

United played the last quarter of the game with 10 men after defender Nemanja Vidic, who returned to the starting line-up for the first time since suffering a calf injury in August, was sent off for a foul on Gabriel Giurgiu.

Rooney stayed calm to score from the spot in the 64th minute and he repeated the feat in stoppage time as United laboured to a much-needed victory after draws in their first two group matches.

The home side also finished the game with 10 men after Milan Perendija was sent off in the dying minutes.

United, runners-up to Barcelona in last season's competition, climbed to second in the standings with five points from three games. Leaders Benfica have seven points.

"I'm satisfied with the result and the performance," United manager Alex Ferguson told Sky Sports. "We lacked penetration in the first half but we stayed patient and got the result we needed. It's not easy playing away from home."

Ferguson started with Rooney and Javier Hernandez in attack after resting the pair in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Liverpool but they struggled to create chances as the Romanian side defended strongly.

Michael Carrick blazed United's best chance over the bar in the first half and Otelul had opportunities to take a shock lead.

United continued to dominate possession after the interval and the breakthrough finally came when Otelul defender Sergiu Costin needlessly handled Rooney's cross and the England striker stepped up to convert the resulting spot-kick.

Vidic was sent off minutes later and Otelul sensed a chance to get back in the match but United kept hold of the ball well and Otelul were also reduced to 10 men when Perendija was sent off after receiving his second yellow card for fouling Hernandez.

Liviu Antal then tripped Rooney in the area in stoppage time and the United striker steered his second penalty into the corner of the net to secure the points.

