Viktoria Plzen's goalkeeper Matus Kozacik dives for the ball as Manchester City's Yaya Toure (unseen) scores a goal during their Champions League group D soccer match at the Doosan Arena in Prague, Czech Republic September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

PLZEN, Czech Republic Manchester City demonstrated their Champions League intent this season by crushing Viktoria Plzen 3-0 in their opening Group D game on Tuesday.

Edin Dzeko, Yaya Toure and Sergio Aguero scored in a 10-minute period early in the second half against the Czech champions.

Dzeko put the English side ahead in the 48th minute, slotting home under keeper Matus Kozacik after Aguero's pass.

Five minutes later Ivorian midfielder Toure produced the moment of the match, cutting inside and unleashing a magnificent swerving shot from 30 metres that flew into the net.

Aguero added the third with a left-footed shot from the edge of the area.

