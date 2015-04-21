MUNICH A disastrous first-half spell was enough to dash Porto's hopes of reaching the Champions League semi-finals as they lost 6-1 to Bayern Munich on Tuesday, Porto coach Julen Lopetegui said.

The Spaniard, a former team mate of Bayern coach Pep Guardiola, had steered his side to the last eight without losing a match and their 3-1 first leg victory over the German champions had left them brimming with confidence.

But despite the Bavarians' numerous absences and pressure on coach Guardiola following the away defeat, twice European champions Porto were demolished in Munich, swept aside by a superior team who scored five times in the first half.

"We are very disappointed because we had a lot of expectations," Lopetegui told reporters.

"But it just turned bad very early on and it became difficult for us to play our game against such a good team. We lost the game in those 20 minutes in the first half."

Bayern took the lead after 14 minutes through Thiago Alcantara and soon added another four to complete a sensational 26-minute spell that killed off Porto's hopes.

"We tried to change things in the second half and I think we improved a bit but it was too late," Lopetegui said.

Jackson Martinez pulled a goal back in the 73rd to make it 5-1 -- the first time Bayern have conceded at home in the Champions League this season.

But Porto still needed two more goals before Bayern's Xabi Alonso netted with a free kick and Lopetegui was sent to the stands for dissent for the final few minutes of the game.

"We were missing three key players (Danilo, Alex Sandro and Cristian Tello) but that does not justify everything," said the crestfallen Porto coach.

"Against a team like Bayern you have to be at your best during the 90 minutes and we were not able to do that.

"We are sad, but we made a great campaign in this Champions League. In 11 matches this was our only defeat."

