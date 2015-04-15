PORTO, Portugal Porto manager Julen Lopetegui said his side can now dream of reaching the Champions League semi-finals after their 3-1 win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday, but they will need to be "perfect" in the second leg.

Porto take a two-goal advantage to Munich next Tuesday for the return leg of the last-eight clash after punishing a sloppy Bayern with two early goals from Ricardo Quaresma and a second-half effort from Jackson Martinez.

"Now we have produced a situation for ourselves where we can dream, knowing that we will need to give everything we have got to get through," Lopetegui, a former Barcelona team mate of Bayern boss Pep Guardiola, told reporters.

"We will need to produce a perfect performance in Germany next week to progress."

Lopetegui said the return from injury of goalscorer Martinez, who had been out since early March with a hamstring problem, was one of the reasons for Wednesday's victory.

"With him back in the attack, we were able to press Bayern with some force and give them real problems," he said.

Martinez, who capitalised on an error by Jerome Boateng in the 65th minute to round Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer for Porto's third goal after Thiago Alcantara had reduced the arrears, said he was not yet 100 percent fit.

The striker was a constant menace for Bayern's defenders and his tenacious harrying was rewarded after three minutes when he robbed Xabi Alonso before being brought down by Neuer for a penalty that Quaresma converted.

It was a similar story for Porto's second goal when Quaresma picked the pocket of Dante before beating Neuer with a clever finish on 10 minutes.

"It was fundamental that we tried our best to impose ourselves on Bayern and not give them a chance to settle," Martinez said.

Quaresma also sought to heap praise on Porto's team ethic, saying hard work had proved the difference between the two teams.

"There are no stars here. We all work hard for our results," the forward said.

"The win is more important to us than the display. We have all worked extremely hard to get this win to give ourselves something to defend in the second leg."

