Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Malaga coach Manuel Pellegrini was unhappy Joao Moutinho's controversial goal for Porto was allowed to stand and criticised his attack as the Spanish team lost 1-0 in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday.
Brazilian left back Alex Sandro played a perfect ball into the penalty area after 56 minutes for Moutinho to calmly side-foot into the net for the Portuguese league leaders.
Television replays showed Moutinho was offside but the goal was given despite strong appeals from the Malaga players.
"It looked offside to me although I have not yet seen a replay," Pellegrini told a news conference.
The coach would not, however, use the dubious-looking goal as an excuse for Malaga's display.
"I'm not happy because I can't say we played a good match particularly in attack," said Pellegrini after the Champions League debutants suffered their first defeat in the competition.
"But although Porto dominated I don't remember any important saves from (keeper) Willy Caballero. We hope that in a more normal game, where we see more of the ball, we will turn this around."
Malaga, fourth in Spain's top flight, were largely innocuous up front with Roque Santa Cruz and Julio Baptista kept quiet by Porto's back four.
The second leg is in Spain on March 13.
(Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga in Lisbon; writing by Tony Jimenez in London, editing by Ken Ferris)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.