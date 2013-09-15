PARIS Paris St Germain will be without the injured Alex when they travel to Olympiakos for their Champions League opening game on Tuesday.

The Brazilian picked up a thigh strain during training on Saturday, Ligue 1 club PSG said on their website (www.psg.fr) on Sunday.

Compatriot Marquinhos is expected to deputise at centre back.

