Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
PARIS Paris St Germain will be without the injured Alex when they travel to Olympiakos for their Champions League opening game on Tuesday.
The Brazilian picked up a thigh strain during training on Saturday, Ligue 1 club PSG said on their website (www.psg.fr) on Sunday.
Compatriot Marquinhos is expected to deputise at centre back.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Wildey)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.