PARIS Paris St Germain centre back Alex has recovered from a thigh injury and has been named in the squad for Wednesday's Champions League Group C home game against Benfica.

The Brazilian had to be replaced at halftime last week in a Ligue 1 game at Valenciennes, where he was returning after 10 days out of action, and missed Saturday's victory over Toulouse.

Alex could add experience and play alongside young compatriot Marquinhos, with captain Thiago Silva ruled out for weeks with a thigh problem.

However, coach Laurent Blanc did not say if he would start him or Frenchman Zoumana Camara.

PSG will also be without midfielder Javier Pastore, who has a muscular problem.

PSG and Benfica each have three points after winning their opening matches at Olympiakos Piraeus and at home to Anderlecht respectively.

