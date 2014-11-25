PARIS Nearly 100 Ajax fans wielding iron bars and wearing ski masks were arrested in Paris on the eve of the Champions League match between the Dutch club and Paris St Germain, police said.

Many of the 95 supporters stopped for questioning in the west of Paris on Monday night did not have tickets for Tuesday's match at the Parc des Princes, for which only 850 tickets were sold to Ajax fans.

The French interior ministry, fearing a repeat of the violence outside the stadium six years ago when PSG played Dutch club Twente Enschede, last week temporarily banning Ajax fans without tickets from travelling to the Paris region.

"There is a strong rivalry between French and Dutch hooligans," the ministry said.

Security is expected to be tight for the match, which begins at 20:45 local time.

