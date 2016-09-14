PARIS Manager Arsene Wenger hailed Arsenal's resilience after they recovered from a dreadful start to draw 1-1 at Paris St Germain in their Champions League Group A opener on Tuesday.

Edinson Cavani netted for PSG after 44 seconds and had the Uruguay striker not been wasteful in front of goal, the home team would have finished the Londoners off before the break.

Arsenal improved as the game went on and equalised with one of their few chances when Alexis Sanchez fired home 13 minutes from time.

"We did not start so well and ... could have conceded a second goal on several occasions but we stayed in the game mentally," Wenger told reporters. "To our credit we came out strong in the second half.

"We also benefited from the fact PSG were not as good in the second half. In the first half we were drowning.

"When you start so badly against a team with such qualities, if you have no experience you can be caught out. But we did not panic, we showed resilience and it's linked to experience."

PSG coach Unai Emery, who has had a tough start since taking over from Laurent Blanc in the close season, was satisfied with him players.

"It's not the best result but I'm happy with the game my team played. We deserved to win, having had seven clear chances," Emery said.

PSG took one point from their previous two Ligue 1 games but looked better against Arsenal.

"The fact that we created those chances is the most important thing for me," Emery said.

"I have full confidence in Edinson. He presses well, the whole team must trust him."

