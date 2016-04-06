PARIS Ivory Coast international Serge Aurier was handed his first Paris St Germain start since insulting coach Laurent Blanc for their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City on Wednesday.
The fullback was indefinitely suspended from the squad in February after making disparaging comments about Blanc and team mates including Angel Di Maria and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a video posted online.
Blanc had said Aurier would be back in the squad by the end of March.
