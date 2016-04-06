Football Soccer - Paris St Germain v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - 6/4/16PSG's Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after having a penalty saved by Manchester City's Joe HartReuters / Gonzalo Fuentes

Football Soccer - Paris St Germain v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - 6/4/16PSG's Edinson Cavani and Serge Aurier warm up before the gameReuters / Benoit TessierLivepic

Football Soccer - Paris St Germain Training - Ooredoo Training Centre, Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France 5/04/2016 Paris St Germain's Serge Aurier attends a training session on the eve of their UEFA Champions League soccer match against Manchester City. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Ivory Coast international Serge Aurier was handed his first Paris St Germain start since insulting coach Laurent Blanc for their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City on Wednesday.

The fullback was indefinitely suspended from the squad in February after making disparaging comments about Blanc and team mates including Angel Di Maria and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a video posted online.

Blanc had said Aurier would be back in the squad by the end of March.

