Football Soccer - Paris Saint-Germain v Arsenal - UEFA Champions League Group Stage - Group A - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - 13/9/16. Paris Saint-Germain's Serge Aurier warms up before the match. Reuters / Benoit Tessier

BERNE Paris St Germain will be without influential full back Serge Aurier but Javier Pastore is available to return in Tuesday's Champions League game at Basel.

Ivory Coast international Aurier is sidelined with a recurring ankle injury, coach Unai Emery said on Monday ahead of the Group A game at St Jakob Park.

"He has been having problems for a few months. He's been playing through pain and we have decided to let him fully recover," Spaniard Emery told a news conference.

Belgium international Thomas Meunier, who deputised last Friday in a 1-0 Ligue 1 win at Lille, is expected to start against Basel.

Argentina midfielder Pastore has been sidelined for a month with a calf injury and is now back in the squad.

"He's coming back gradually so we will see if he takes part in the game," Emery said.

PSG, who beat Basel 3-0 in Paris earlier this month, are second in Group A with seven points from three games, behind Arsenal on goal difference.

Basel and Ludogorets have one point.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Jimenez)