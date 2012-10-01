PARIS Italy midfielder Thiago Motta has been left out of the Paris St Germain squad for the Champions League match at Porto on Wednesday because of a back injury, the French club said on Monday.

Brazilian-born Thiago Motta has missed PSG's last three games, including the 4-1 victory over Dynamo Kiev two weeks ago.

Porto won their first Champions League Group A match 2-0 at Dinamo Zagreb.

