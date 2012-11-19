PARIS Paris St Germain will be without injured forwards Jeremy Menez and Kevin Gameiro for their Champions League Group A match at Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday, the Ligue 1 club said.

France winger Menez was replaced in the first half of the 2-1 league home loss to nine-man Stade Rennes on Saturday after he picked a thigh problem.

PSG did not specify what injury Gameiro had.

The French side will join group leaders Porto in the last 16 if they do not lose against a Kiev team they thrashed 4-1 at home in September.

