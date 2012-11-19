Wenger urges misfiring Ozil to become more ruthless
Mesut Ozil is in the midst of a confidence crisis, according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who also urged the misfiring German midfielder to be more ruthless in front of goal.
PARIS Paris St Germain will be without injured forwards Jeremy Menez and Kevin Gameiro for their Champions League Group A match at Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday, the Ligue 1 club said.
France winger Menez was replaced in the first half of the 2-1 league home loss to nine-man Stade Rennes on Saturday after he picked a thigh problem.
PSG did not specify what injury Gameiro had.
The French side will join group leaders Porto in the last 16 if they do not lose against a Kiev team they thrashed 4-1 at home in September.
(Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Justin Palmer)
Mesut Ozil is in the midst of a confidence crisis, according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who also urged the misfiring German midfielder to be more ruthless in front of goal.
MELBOURNE Shaun Marsh has valuable experience in the subcontinent and should slot into the vacant number six spot in Australia's batting order for the upcoming tour of India, his state coach Justin Langer has said.
RIO DE JANEIRO A soccer fan was killed and several others injured after violence erupted in Rio de Janeiro before Sunday's Botafogo-Flamengo match, Brazilian news reports said.