Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
PARIS Paris St Germain centre backs Alex and Thiago Silva have been included in Carlo Ancelotti's squad for the Champions League quarter-final return leg at Barcelona on Wednesday despite injury concerns.
Italy midfielder Thiago Motta, who has only played one game since late January because of a recurring groin injury, was also named for the trip.
PSG will be without suspended holding midfielder Blaise Matuidi as the Qatari-backed club look to qualify for the last four after drawing 2-2 at home in the first leg last week.
Thiago Silva remains a doubt after picking up a knock on his knee in the first leg.
The Brazil defender was left out of PSG's squad at Stade Rennes last Saturday while compatriot Alex also missed the 2-0 win because of a thigh problem.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic would not change a thing about the club's topsy-turvy campaign, saying both he and his players were stronger for the "priceless" experience.