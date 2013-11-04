Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani celebrates with Zlatan Ibrahimovic (L) after scoring against Anderlecht during their Champions League soccer match at Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS Paris St Germain will be without injured striker Edinson Cavani when they take on Anderlecht in the Champions League on Tuesday, the French champions said in a statement on Monday.

However, forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic and centre back Thiago Silva were cleared to play in the Group C match at the Parc des Princes after being included in the squad.

Cavani has been ruled out after failing to recover from a thigh injury he picked up in Friday's 4-0 home victory in Ligue 1 against Lorient.

Ibrahimovic, who scored four times in a 5-0 win at Anderlecht two weeks ago, also had thigh trouble but coach Laurent Blanc earlier told a news conference that "it was not a serious injury".

Thiago Silva had been sidelined with a thigh injury for six weeks.

PSG have a maximum nine points from three games in Group C.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)