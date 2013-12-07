PARIS Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be rested for Paris St Germain's Champions League Group C trip to Benfica on Tuesday, said coach Laurent Blanc.

"He has been playing a lot ... so I can already tell you that he is not going to Lisbon," coach Laurent Blanc told a news conference after Saturday's home 5-0 Ligue 1 victory over Sochaux.

Sweden striker Ibrahimovic scored twice and set up two more goals against Sochaux.

PSG are already certain to finish first in Group C and also top the Ligue 1 table with 40 points from 17 games.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Jimenez)