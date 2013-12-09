Simpson backs Shakespeare for permanent role at Leicester
Leicester City defender Danny Simpson has backed interim manager Craig Shakespeare to take up the role on a permanent basis following Monday's comprehensive victory against Liverpool.
PARIS Paris St Germain centre backs Thiago Silva and Alex have both been rested for their final Champions league Group C match away to Benfica on Tuesday, the French club said.
The Brazilian pair have been left at home as a precaution after Silva took a knock during Saturday's 5-0 home victory over Sochaux in Ligue 1 and Alex suffered a minor thigh pain.
Brazilian Marquinhos and Frenchman Zoumana Camara are expected to start in their place with Frenchman Christophe Jallet also favoured to replace suspended fullback Gregory Van der Wiel.
Italy's midfielder Marco Verratti is also suspended for the Group C winners, who have 13 points from five matches.
Coach Laurent Blanc had already said on Saturday that key striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was not going to Portugal.
Benfica have seven points in the group and are joint second with Olympiakos Piraeus, with the Greeks hosting bottom side Anderlecht, who have just one point, in their final match.
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
WELLINGTON Former All Blacks lock Ali Williams' arrest for allegedly purchasing cocaine last week in France was "disappointing", according to current captain Kieran Read and New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew.