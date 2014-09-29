PARIS Paris St Germain are sweating over striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic's fitness as the French champions look fragile ahead of Barcelona's visit in Champions League Group F on Tuesday.

After drawing their first game at Ajax Amsterdam, Laurent Blanc's side have little room for error against in-form Barcelona, who demolished Granada 6-0 in La Liga at the weekend.

PSG have been without Ibrahimovic for two matches as the Sweden striker suffers from heel pains and his absence was felt in a lacklustre 1-1 draw at Toulouse on Saturday.

PSG are unbeaten this season but they have drawn six of their nine games in all competitions and it seems only Ibrahimovic can bring the sparkle back.

"The staff will do everything they can so he can be fixed in time," Blanc said on Saturday.

"With injuries, you don't do what you want. Be patient. There is always a question mark."

Without Ibrahimovic, Blanc could field Edinson Cavani as a number nine up front but the Uruguay striker has not been in brilliant form this season.

Jean-Christophe Baheback could be a possibility as he scored PSG's goal against Toulouse on Saturday. Brazilian Lucas could also start as the forward has been showing glimpses of his best lately.

PSG could also be without Argentine forward Ezequiel Lavezzi who picked up a thigh injury last week in a 2-0 win against Caen.

Barca do not have that kind of problem going into the Parc des Princes clash.

Neymar and Lionel Messi struck five goals between them in the Granada rout and it was a further example of the growing understanding between the pair.

The Brazilian got his second hat-trick as a Barca player while Messi's double saw him bring up 400 goals for club and country.

"The first year was a case of adaptation but I now feel better and able to perform at a higher level," Neymar told reporters in Spain.

"We are combining more as a pair and I am very happy with the goals I am getting at the moment which is down to the work of the team."

Following a season where all the major trophies escaped them, Luis Enrique has come in and restored the emphasis on bringing through youth players and playing the short passing football that became famous under Pep Guardiola.

He has also concentrated on making the defence more solid and they are yet to concede a goal so far. In La Liga they have only dropped two points in a 0-0 draw away to Malaga last week.

(Additional reporting by Tim Hanlon; Editing by Justin Palmer)