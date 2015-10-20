Brazil's players David Luiz (L) and Willian attend a team training session, ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Chile on Thursday, in Santiago, Chile, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

PARIS Paris St Germain will be without injured David Luiz when they take on Real Madrid in Champions League Group A at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

“David Luiz has been ruled out of tomorrow’s game against Real,” coach Laurent Blanc told a news conference on Tuesday.

Centre back Luiz picked up a knee injury in Brazil’s 2-0 defeat by Chile in a World Cup qualifier.

Blanc, however, is hopeful he will be able to field midfielder Marco Verratti and goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, who have been suffering from calf and thigh injuries respectively.

“We will be almost at full strength,” said Blanc, who will include Argentine winger Angel Di Maria after resting him last weekend.

Real are top of Group A with a maximum six points, leading PSG on goal difference.

“It’s an important game but it will not be decisive. What is at stake is the first place of the group,” said Blanc, who will rely on in-form striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Swede has been almost back to his best after an injury-hit start to the season.

“I think that Ibra is in a very good physical condition,” former France coach Blanc said.

“I hope he will not be once again stopped by a physical problem.”

Ibrahimovic has only played six Ligue 1 games this season but has scored six goals in his last four league matches.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)