PARIS Feb 15 Paris St Germain coach Laurent Blanc criticised the new generation of footballers after defender Serge Aurier was suspended indefinitely by the French champions for insulting the former national team manager.

The 23-year-old Aurier was dropped from the squad to face Chelsea in the Champions League last 16 first leg on Tuesday after making disparaging comments about Blanc and team mates including Angel Di Maria and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a video posted online at the weekend.

“I took it very badly,” Blanc told a news conference at the Parc des Princes on Monday.

“You can have your opinions, we’re in a democracy, but I vouched for this lad two years ago so he could come to the club and here is how he thanks me. It’s pitiful.”

Blanc had to deal with behavioural issues involving players including Samir Nasri and Hatem Ben Arfa when he was France coach at the 2012 European Championship.

“There are in this new generation a lot of people who spend their time apologising but they should think first then they would not have to apologise all the time,” said the 50-year-old, who won the 1998 World Cup with France as a player. Aurier apologised on Sunday, saying he did something “really idiotic”.

“He penalised himself and he will have to deal with the consequences,” Blanc said.

“He could be preparing for a Champions League last 16 game, instead he is staying at home. What I do not tolerate is that it penalises the club too.”

Asked whether Aurier would wear the PSG shirt again, Blanc said the club would make a decision.

“Finally, if he’s got a problem with me, I’d rather deal directly with him, I won’t be using the media to do it,” he said.

Aurier will probably be replaced at full back by Dutchman Gregory van der Wiel.

Italian midfielder Marco Verratti, who extended his contract until 2020 on Monday, could start after making his return from injury in a 0-0 draw against Lille on Saturday.

“He does not have 90 minutes in the engine, so he will either start or finish the game but he cannot play 90 minutes,” Blanc said.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)