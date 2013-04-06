RENNES Paris St Germain centre back Thiago Silva is a doubt for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg at Barcelona due to a knee problem, said coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Brazil international Thiago Silva, who was again impressive in the 2-2 first-leg draw with Barca on Tuesday, did not play in PSG's 2-0 win at Stade Rennes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

"Thiago Silva suffered a knock on his knee against Barcelona on Tuesday," Ancelotti was quoted as saying by French media on Saturday. "Will he be ready for Wednesday? I don't know, we'll see."

Ancelotti also said PSG's Italy midfielder Thiago Motta, who has been suffering with a thigh injury, would face a last-minute fitness test.

PSG will already be without suspended holding midfielder Blaise Matuidi for the return leg at the Nou Camp.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)