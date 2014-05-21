Valencia focused on securing European football for Everton
Striker Enner Valencia is focused on using what is left of the season to secure European qualification at Everton and said he would love to stay on at the club when his loan deal ends.
PARIS Paris St Germain have been ordered to face UEFA's disciplinary panel over allegations of racism by their fans in last month's Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea in Paris.
UEFA have acted against the French champions following reports of "racism, other discriminatory conduct and propaganda" during the first-leg on April 2.
PSG won 3-1 but were eliminated by Chelsea on away goals after losing 2-0 at Stamford Bridge six days later.
"The UEFA control and disciplinary body will decide on the matter on 17 July 2014," said a UEFA statement.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Ken Ferris)
Striker Enner Valencia is focused on using what is left of the season to secure European qualification at Everton and said he would love to stay on at the club when his loan deal ends.
LONDON Middlesbrough sacked manager Aitor Karanka on Thursday and handed the Spaniard's assistant Steve Agnew the pressing task of trying to keep the relegation-threatened club in the Premier League.
BARCELONA Real Madrid have returned to the top of La Liga but need to halt their recent trend of leaking goals in games if they want to stay there in Saturday's trip to Athletic Bilbao, who have the second best home record in the Spanish top flight.