Paris St Germain' supporters cheers during their team's Champions League quarter-final first leg soccer match against Chelsea at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Paris St Germain have been ordered to face UEFA's disciplinary panel over allegations of racism by their fans in last month's Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea in Paris.

UEFA have acted against the French champions following reports of "racism, other discriminatory conduct and propaganda" during the first-leg on April 2.

PSG won 3-1 but were eliminated by Chelsea on away goals after losing 2-0 at Stamford Bridge six days later.

"The UEFA control and disciplinary body will decide on the matter on 17 July 2014," said a UEFA statement.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Ken Ferris)