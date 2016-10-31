AMSTERDAM Bayern Munich are expecting PSV Eindhoven to provide much stiffer opposition on home soil on Tuesday after having swept past the Dutch side 4-1 at the Allianz Arena earlier this month.

Five-times winners Bayern are second in Champions League Group D, three points behind Atletico Madrid and five ahead of PSV.

"I expect PSV to push offensively," coach Carlo Ancelotti told a news conference on Monday. "They have a good striker (Luuk de Jong)...we are expecting a different game to the one we won at home."

Bayern will qualify for February's knockout stages if they win and Atletico beat Russian club Rostov who, like PSV, have one point from three games.

Ancelotti said that even though his side faced a tough schedule next month with clashes against in-form Hoffenheim, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, he was not tempted to rotate his side for the match in Eindhoven.

"We will be fielding our strongest team," he explained. "We want to win the game, ensure that we qualify and strengthen our chances of finishing top of the group.

"My team is doing well, playing with quality and intensity and with a good spirit," he added after picking up three successive Bundesliga wins since the victory over PSV on Oct. 19.

"We need all these qualities because tomorrow will be a difficult game. PSV play really well at home," added Italian Ancelotti.

