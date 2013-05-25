LONDON Reaction following Bayern Munich's 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final on Saturday.

BAYERN MUNICH COACH JUPP HEYNCKES

"It's clear that we were concentrated and didn't just follow what was happening but also how to react to win the match because we didn't get off to a good start in the first half. in the halftime break I made some corrections.

"Both teams were under pressure. It was clear that we were the favourites after playing such a great season in the bundesliga and the favourite role was a burden for us quite clearly in the first 25 minutes. After Arjen Robben got a few good chances later on in the first half and after the break we played a lot better.

"It's deserved for the whole team.

"I talked to the Dortmund players and said I understand your disappointment and feelings after the match because I experienced it last year...and also as a player I understood that.

"Dortmund had an excellent season this year and especially in the first half played outstanding.

"It's unusual the way we played football this season. No one could have expected that. My career was pretty much over four years ago. I had a couple of good years in Leverkusen with a first-class team and now since last year we've improved continually here. We improved a lot of things, modified a lot of things. The product we have is a team spirit like never before. the players understand each other brilliantly.

"Maybe I was a little more strict, more concentrated in the details this year than ever before. With the assistants we changed some of our work and it was decisive that the players came with us 100 percent and the harmony was there. And it's important that the players kept up their high spirits. It's important because some players are on the bench and don't get into the squad."

BAYERN MUNICH CAPTAIN PHILIPP LAHM

"It's incredible. A huge joy and huge relief. The pressure was enormous after losing in the Champions League final twice. We all felt that in the first 20 minutes but after that we played much better.

"We knew if we lost a third CL final we didn't know if we'd get another chance even though the club is in good shape and we're all in the prime of our careers.

"The pressure was big all day but it was really enormous when the match started, something I've never experienced before.

"We said that if we want to be the golden generation then we have to win some international titles. That's what people remember. Finally we succeeded in getting that. If you know the history of me and Sebastian, we've experienced a lot so it's nice that we were able to celebrate this title together finally.

"The team is in the right age group and we've got rosy times in front of us. We want to win the triple and as far as I'm concerned this can keep going next year too."

BAYERN MUNICH MIDFIELDER BASTIAN SCHWEINSTEIGER

"We deserved it. We beat great clubs. When you beat Barcelona, you're the true champions.

"Dortmund did a good job, they started at a high pace and pressed us. But they ran out of steam at the end. In the first 20 minutes they did a good job.

"I'm happy for the whole club. In the Bundesliga and Champions League we had an incredible performance. It's nice that the trophy is coming to Munich and a lot of people in Munich are going to be really celebrating tonight.

"We lost in Munich last year against a London club and now we come to London and win it back. It's a dream come true. We deserved it that the trophy will be coming home with us."

BORUSSIA DORTMUND COACH JUERGEN KLOPP

"It was a dramatic match. A close match. It was a long season and we were all exhausted. Congratulations to Bayern, and to Jupp. We wanted to win the thing today...but that's the way it goes and we can't change it.

"If we had lost 4-0 or 5-0 it would have been a lot worse for me than losing in the 89th minute.

"Arjen did a super job there. If he had shot it Roman would have had it. We've just got to accept it.

"I'm happy we played a good match."

BAYERN FORWARD THOMAS MUELLER

"It's hard to describe. I'm pretty wiped out. I've got cramps left and right. But I didn't want to come off the pitch. You're on the pitch and give everything you can and you see what happens. I'm wiped out here, I'm physically spent."

BAYERN PRESIDENT ULI HOENESS

"Between the 1-1 and our 2-1 was a critical phase because if Dortmund got a goal then it would have been critical for us. I was hoping we'd go to extra time. I thought we were in better shape physically. But then we got the goal and that was wonderful

"It's an unbelievable story for Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga was fantastic and now we've finally won the Champions League again. It doesn't matter what happens next Saturday in the Cup. It's been an insane season."

