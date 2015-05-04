Ankle problem could sideline Rooney for Sunderland game
Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney could miss Sunday's Premier League trip to basement side Sunderland due to an ankle problem, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
MADRID Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has not recovered sufficiently from a knee injury and has been left out of the squad for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg at Juventus, the holders said on Monday.
The France international sustained the injury in last month's quarter-final first leg at Atletico Madrid and although he only returned to training on Sunday, coach Carlo Ancelotti had expressed hope he would be fit.
Real's Mexico forward Javier Hernandez could start upfront in Turin alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, who returned from a calf problem as a second-half substitute in Saturday's 3-2 La Liga win at Sevilla.
Another option would be for Ancelotti to switch to a 4-4-2 formation, with Hernandez dropping to the bench and Isco coming into the midfield alongside Toni Kroos, James Rodriguez and converted centre back Sergio Ramos.
Real are seeking a record-extending 11th European crown, while Italian champions Juve are chasing their third.
MUMBAI Despite being around for a decade and dragged through a fixing controversy in 2013, the Indian Premier League (IPL) seems to have lost none of its lustre, as the 10th edition of the tournament gets underway on Wednesday.
PARIS Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros (£1,282) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.