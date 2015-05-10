Real Madrid's Toni Kroos celebrates his goal against Celta Vigo during their Spanish first division soccer match at Balaidos stadium in Vigo April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

MADRID Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has hinted an injury sustained in Saturday's La Liga draw against Valencia is unlikely to sideline him for the holders' Champions League game against Juventus on Wednesday.

Real need to overturn a 2-1 deficit when they host the Italian side for the semi-final, second leg at the Bernabeu and Germany international Kroos will be key to their hopes of exerting control in the central areas.

He had to be replaced by Asier Illarramendi in the 25th minute on Saturday and coach Carlo Ancelotti told a news conference Kroos had suffered a blow to the hip but probably not a muscle injury.

"Thank you for your kind messages," Kroos wrote on his Twitter feed on Sunday.

"I've just been through the examination. Don't worry," he added. "Let's focus on Wednesday."

Real are in danger of ending the season without defending either their European crown or securing a first La Liga title since 2012.

The draw with Valencia left them four points behind leaders Barcelona with two games left after their arch-rivals won 2-0 at home to Real Sociedad earlier on Saturday.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)