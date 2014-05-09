Barcelona to face Juventus in 2015 final repeat
ZURICH Barcelona were pitted against Italian champions Juventus in the Champions League quarter-final draw made on Friday to set up a repeat of the 2015 final which the Spanish side won 3-1.
MADRID Real Madrid centre back Pepe may be a doubt for the Champions League final after being diagnosed with a calf injury in his left leg, the La Liga club said on Friday.
Real did not say how long the Portugal international, who has formed a solid partnership with Spain's Sergio Ramos for Real this season, would be out of action but local media reported it would be around two weeks.
Real play city rivals Atletico Madrid in the May 24 showpiece in Lisbon and have two more La Liga matches before then, Sunday's game at Celta Vigo and a home meeting with Espanyol on the final day of the season.
Atletico are top on 88 points, three ahead of defending champions Barcelona, with Real a point further back in third.
If either Pepe or Ramos are out, Real coach Carlo Ancelotti typically deploys France defender Raphael Varane, whose appearances have been limited this season following a serious knee injury.
Wayne Rooney faces a battle to get back into the England squad due to his lack of playing time at Manchester United, with a number of in-form players currently ahead of him in the pecking order, manager Gareth Southgate has said.
Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe is delighted by his call up to England's squad for next week's friendly against Germany and a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania and admitted he thought his international career was over.