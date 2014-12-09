AS Roma's coach Rudi Garcia attends a news conference on the eve of their Champions League soccer match against CSKA Moscow at the Arena Khimki outside Moscow, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

ROME AS Roma coach Rudi Garcia has cast the Serie A runners-up in the role of underdogs for the game against Manchester City, saying that be rights his team should already have been knocked out of the Champions League.

Roma need to beat the English champions on Wednesday to reach the last 16 while a draw could be enough depending on the result of CSKA Moscow's match at Bayern Munich.

Using somewhat curious logic, Garcia suggested that, after being placed in pot four of the draw for the Champions League group stage, Roma had done more than expected.

"In theory, we should already be out of contention as they are the champions of England and we were in pot four and have landed in the most difficult group," the Frenchman told reporters.

"This match will be special for me and the club, it will be like a final," he added.

Roma have had contrasting fortunes at the Stadio Olimpico, beating CSKA Moscow 5-1 but slumping to an extraordinary 7-1 defeat by Bayern.

"We need to make the most of every moment....a win would be incredible," Garcia said.

"We know that City are a good side. It will be very tough tomorrow but I'm sure we can do it. We can only decide our own fate with a win. We can't know what happens in the game between Bayern and CSKA."

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond)