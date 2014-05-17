Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (C) celebrates a goal with team mate Karim Benzema against Galatasaray during their Champions League Group B soccer match at Turk Telekom Arena in Istanbul September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

MADRID Real Madrid forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have not suffered serious injuries and should be fit for next Saturday's Champions League final against Atletico Madrid, coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

Alarm bells rang after Ronaldo, Real's top scorer, apparently hurt himself in the warm-up before Saturday's La Liga game at home to Espanyol but Ancelotti said it was nothing to be concerned about and the Portugal captain had merely been rested as a precaution.

Benzema limped out of the match with just over 20 minutes remaining with what Ancelotti described as a twinge in his adductor muscle.

"Cristiano wasn't comfortable in the warm-up and we decided not to take any risks," the Italian told a news conference.

"We are not worried because we think he can play the (Champions League) final," he added.

"Benzema had a twinge in the adductor and he shouldn't have any problem in playing the final."

Ancelotti said centre back Pepe, who has been suffering with a calf problem, was recovering well and the club were confident he could play against Atletico.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)