Nadal left out of Spain Davis Cup squad
MADRID Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
MOSCOW Russian club Rostov have been hit with a partial stadium closure for their next home Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven later this month.
UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body found the club's supporters guilty of racism during the second leg of their Champions League play-off against Ajax on Aug. 24, the governing body said in a statement on its website (www.uefa.org) on Friday.
A total of 1,500 seats in the East Stand at the Olimp 2 Stadium will be closed during the match on Sept. 28 as part of the sanction.
Rostov defender Fedor Kudryashov will be banned for three matches after being sent-off against Ajax for violent conduct, UEFA added.
Rostov are playing in the Champions League for the first time and are in Group D along with Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and PSV.
(Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
MADRID Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane will not rush Gareth Bale back into action as the Welsh forward continues his recovery from an ankle injury.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho complained about his team's ever-growing fixture list after their FA Cup victory over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup on Sunday added to his problems.