MOSCOW Russian club Rostov have been hit with a partial stadium closure for their next home Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven later this month.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body found the club's supporters guilty of racism during the second leg of their Champions League play-off against Ajax on Aug. 24, the governing body said in a statement on its website (www.uefa.org) on Friday.

A total of 1,500 seats in the East Stand at the Olimp 2 Stadium will be closed during the match on Sept. 28 as part of the sanction.

Rostov defender Fedor Kudryashov will be banned for three matches after being sent-off against Ajax for violent conduct, UEFA added.

Rostov are playing in the Champions League for the first time and are in Group D along with Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and PSV.

(Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)