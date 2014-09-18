A supporter wears AC Milan jersey with the name of new player Fernando Torres outside San Siro stadium before the Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Lazio in Milan August 31, 2014. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

NYON Switzerland Milan's San Siro stadium is to host the 2016 Champions League final, European football's governing body UEFA said on Thursday.

San Siro will be staging the final for the fourth time, the previous occasion being in 2001 when Bayern Munich beat Valencia on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

It also staged the 1965 final between Inter Milan and Benfica and the 1970 final between Feyenoord and Celtic.

The 2016 Europa League final will be held at the St Jakob-Park in Basel, UEFA added.

