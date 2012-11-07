Arsenal's coach Arsene Wenger reacts during their Champions League Group B soccer match against Schalke 04 in Gelsenkirchen November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Schalke 04's Jermaine Jones reacts during their Champions League Group B soccer match against Arsenal in Gelsenkirchen November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Arsenal's Lukas Podolski reacts during their Champions League Group B soccer match against Schalke 04 in Gelsenkirchen November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Arsenal's players react during their Champions League Group B soccer match against Schalke 04 in Gelsenkirchen November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN Schalke 04 must cope without defender Atsuto Uchida and midfielder Marco Hoeger after they were injured in the 2-2 Champions League comeback draw against Arsenal on Tuesday, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

Uchida tore a thigh muscle in the 25th minute and was replaced by substitute Hoeger, who sustained a ligament injury midway through the second half and was taken off.

"The pair will be out for the coming weeks," said Schalke in a statement.

Schalke top Champions League Group B with eight points, one ahead of Arsenal with Olympiakos Piraeus on six after beating Montpellier HSC 3-1.

They are also second in the Bundesliga, seven points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)