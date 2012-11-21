Schalke 04's players celebrate a goal against Olympiakos Piraeus during their Champions League Group B soccer match in Gelsenkirchen November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany Schalke 04 booked their spot in the Champions League knockout stage on Wednesday with a nervous 1-0 victory over Olympiakos Piraeus courtesy of a brilliant 30-metre goal by Christian Fuchs.

Austria international Fuchs scored with his left foot, taking a pot shot in the 77th minute to put Schalke top of Group B on 11 points and through to the next round.

The hosts, who earned their first home win in the competition this season, dominated throughout and squandered half a dozen clear chances before Fuchs struck.

Arsenal beat Montpellier 2-0 in the other Group B game to move up to 10 points and also make sure of advancing.

With Schalke eager to shake off the weekend league defeat to Bayer Leverkusen, Dutchman Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, who had got four goals in as many group matches, missed their first big chance in the fourth minute, miscuing a pinpoint cross from Fuchs.

Lewis Holtby rattled the crossbar six minutes later with a long-range effort and much-travelled Olympiakos keeper Roy Carroll palmed a Fuchs free kick wide as the hosts kept up the pressure.

Huntelaar's sizzling low drive narrowly missed the target in the 31st. The Greek champions tried to catch Schalke on the break and one effort nearly paid off but Djamel Abdoun fired the ball over the bar.

Carroll stopped Huntelaar midway through the second half, blocking his header from five metres out, but Schalke were running out of gas and were forced into some desperate defending as Olympiakos ventured forward.

Fuchs's strike settled their nerves and both Julian Draxler and Huntelaar came close to adding another goal late in the game but were again denied by Carroll.

