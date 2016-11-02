Sevilla edged closer to a berth in the Champions League knockout stages after a solid performance gave the Spanish side a 4-0 home win over 10-man Croatian title holders Dinamo Zagreb in Group H on Wednesday.

The result left Sevilla top of the group on 10 points from four games, two ahead of Juventus who were held to a surprise 1-1 home draw by Olympique Lyonnais.

Lyon have four points while Dinamo, the only side yet to score a goal in the group stage of Europe's premier club competition this season, have none.

Luciano Vietto fired Sevilla ahead in the 31st minute before Sergio Escudero, Steven N'Zonzi and Wissam Ben Yedder sealed the rout after Dinamo right back Petar Stojanovic was sent off on the stroke of halftime for a second bookable foul.

Fielding a conservative 4-5-1 formation, Dinamo held their own in the opening 20 minutes before Sevilla moved up a gear and took the lead after Vietto turned away from his marker and beat goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic from a tight angle.

The home side, who won the last three titles in the second-tier Europa League, doubled their lead in the 66th minute when left back Escudero netted with a crisp, low shot after a lovely one-two with Vitolo.

French midfielder N'Zonzi made it 3-0 with a downward header in the 80th minute and substitute Ben Yedder put the icing on the cake in the closing stages after a superb run and cross by right back Mariano.

