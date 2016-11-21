MILAN Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain will miss Tuesday's Champions League match at Sevilla with a bruised thigh, the Serie A champions said on Monday.

Juventus, who need a win to qualify from Group H with one match to spare, said in a statement that the Argentina forward sustained the injury during the closing minutes of Saturday's 3-0 league win over Pescara.

The Turin side will also be without defender Andrea Barzagli, winger Marko Pjaca and forward Paulo Dybala, who are out with long-term injuries. Defender Medhi Benatia has not recovered from a knock to his right knee and will also miss out.

Central defender Giorgio Chiellini, who has not played since limping off during the Serie A win over Napoli on Oct. 29, was included in the squad.

