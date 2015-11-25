LVIV, Ukraine Real Madrid, who had already sealed a place in the last 16 of the Champions League, ensured top spot in Group A with a remarkable 4-3 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored after 18 and 70 minutes while Luka Modric (50) and Dani Carvajal (52) also struck to put the 10-times European champions in complete command on a freezing night in western Ukraine.
The temperature then soared quickly, on the field at least, as Shakhtar netted three times in the closing stages.
Brazilian midfielder Alex Teixeira converted a penalty after 77 minutes before Dentinho chested the ball into the net from a corner.
Teixeira was again on target with an elegant drive in the 88th minute as the hosts gave Real a huge fright.
Real have 13 points from five matches, three ahead of Paris St Germain who also qualified by beating Malmo 5-0 in Sweden.
PSG are sure to finish second because they have an inferior head to head record against Real. Shakhtar and Malmo both have three points.
Ronaldo opened the scoring with a header and grabbed his second goal of the night on the rebound after his initial attempt was blocked by a defender.
The Portugal forward also played a part in the other two goals by the visitors before Shakhtar came storming back as Real conceded their first goals in this year's competition.
