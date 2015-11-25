Football Soccer - Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid - Champions League Group Stage - Group A - Arena Lviv, Lviv, Ukraine - 25/11/15 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with his team mate Gareth Bale after scoring a goal for Shakhtar Donetsk REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Football Soccer - Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid - Champions League Group Stage - Group A - Arena Lviv, Lviv, Ukraine - 25/11/15 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with his team mates Casemiro and Dani Carvajal after scoring a goal for Shakhtar Donetsk REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

LVIV, Ukraine Real Madrid, who had already sealed a place in the last 16 of the Champions League, ensured top spot in Group A with a remarkable 4-3 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored after 18 and 70 minutes while Luka Modric (50) and Dani Carvajal (52) also struck to put the 10-times European champions in complete command on a freezing night in western Ukraine.

The temperature then soared quickly, on the field at least, as Shakhtar netted three times in the closing stages.

Brazilian midfielder Alex Teixeira converted a penalty after 77 minutes before Dentinho chested the ball into the net from a corner.

Teixeira was again on target with an elegant drive in the 88th minute as the hosts gave Real a huge fright.

Real have 13 points from five matches, three ahead of Paris St Germain who also qualified by beating Malmo 5-0 in Sweden.

PSG are sure to finish second because they have an inferior head to head record against Real. Shakhtar and Malmo both have three points.

Ronaldo opened the scoring with a header and grabbed his second goal of the night on the rebound after his initial attempt was blocked by a defender.

The Portugal forward also played a part in the other two goals by the visitors before Shakhtar came storming back as Real conceded their first goals in this year's competition.

(Writing by Igor Nitsak; Editing by Tony Jimenez)