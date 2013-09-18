Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
MADRID Real Sociedad midfielder Esteban Granero has torn a ligament and damaged the meniscus in his right knee and will require surgery, the Spanish club said after tests on Wednesday.
Granero suffered the injury and left the pitch on a stretcher during Sociedad's 2-0 defeat at home to Shakhtar Donetsk in Tuesday's Champions League Group A opener.
No date for the operation or a timescale on how long the player would be sidelined were given.
Granero joined the San Sebastian-based side from England's Queens Park Rangers last month, on a loan deal for the season with an option to make the move permanent next June.
Real Sociedad are seventh in La Liga and visit Bayer Leverkusen in their next Champions League outing on October 2.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ken Ferris)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.