MOSCOW Spartak Moscow could be down to only one goalkeeper, third-choice Artem Rebrov, for Tuesday's Champions League clash at home to Benfica after Sergei Pesyakov was injured at the weekend.

"Pesyakov could miss the next few games after sustaining a suspected foot fracture," the Russian club said on their website (www.spartak.com).

Spartak said they would make a decision on Pesyakov after he undergoes a full medical examination on Monday.

Pesyakov, who was in goal for Spartak's 3-2 home defeat by Celtic in this month's Group G match, suffered the injury in a 2-1 loss to Russian league leaders Anzhi Makhachkala on Saturday.

Spartak's first-choice keeper Andriy Dykan, who played in last month's 3-2 defeat by Barcelona, is sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Rebrov, 28, has seen little action for Spartak since joining them last year. He has never played in European competition.

The Muscovites already have several key players out with injury in addition to Dykan and Pesyakov, including captain Sergei Parshivlyuk, Brazil midfielder Romulo, Ireland winger Aiden McGeady and leading striker Welliton.

(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov, Editing by Tom Pilcher)