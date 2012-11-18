Tottenham overwhelm Stoke with another Kane hat-trick
England striker Harry Kane scored a clinical first-half hat-trick in 23 minutes as Tottenham Hotspur rebounded from their midweek European disappointment to overwhelm Stoke City 4-0 on Sunday.
MOSCOW Spartak Moscow have a goalkeeper dilemma ahead of the Champions League match at home to Group G leaders Barcelona on Tuesday with all their three keepers nursing injuries.
Spartak's third-choice Artem Rebrov has joined top two keepers Andriy Dykan and Sergei Pesyakov on the sidelines after injuring his shoulder in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Nizhny Novgorod.
"Rebrov sustained practically the same injury that Dykan had. Rebrov will miss at least the next few games," the Russian club said on their website (www.spartak.com) on Sunday.
First-choice Dykan has not played since injuring his shoulder in a league match on September 29 while his deputy Pesyakov has been out for a month with a foot fracture.
Spartak, who are bottom of Group G with three points from four games and have only a slim chance of reaching the knockout round, have not said who will be in goal to face the Spaniards.
In addition, striker Artem Dzyuba will miss at least a week with a hamstring injury, Spartak said.
Unai Emery's team already have several key players out with injury, including leading striker Welliton, captain Sergei Parshivlyuk, Russia international Diniyar Bilyaletdinov, Brazil midfielder Romulo and Ireland winger Aiden McGeady. Argentine defender Nicolas Pareja is suspended for Tuesday's match.
Celtic and Benfica also make up Group G.
LONDON Chelsea's processional march towards the Premier League title continued at Swansea City's expense on Saturday as reigning champions Leicester City dropped into the bottom three.
Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has been accused of using prohibited infusions of supplements to improve the performance of his runners, the Sunday Times reported citing a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report.