LONDON Stats from Saturday's Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich at Wembley Stadium.

Bayern Munich's Jupp Heynckes became the fourth coach to win the European Cup with two different clubs following his 1998 success with Real Madrid. The others were Ottmar Hitzfeld, Ernst Happel and Jose Mourinho.

Bayern have been in 10 European Cup finals with five victories and five defeats, including losses in two of the previous three finals before this success.

They are now joint third with Liverpool on the list of European Cup winners. Real Madrid lead with nine, followed by AC Milan with seven.

Dortmund also now have a fifty-percent record, having won one final and lost one.

Bayern remained on track for a historic German treble. Having already won the Bundesliga they are due to play in the German Cup final on June 1.

Bayern's starting lineup featured seven players who started in last year's defeat by Chelsea, and four - Arjen Robben, Philipp Lahm, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Thomas Muller - played in the 2010 defeat to Inter Milan as well.

They are only the second team to win the final the year after losing it, the other being AC Milan in 1994.

The final was the first between two German sides and fourth between two clubs from the same country.

Bayern's success meant they will meet Europa League winners Chelsea in next season's European Super Cup, a repeat of the 2012 Champions League final.

Sources: UEFA, Infostrada.

