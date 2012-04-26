Coetzee leads as wind disrupts Dubai Desert Classic
South African George Coetzee was leading the Dubai Desert Classic by one shot when the second round was suspended due to high winds on Friday.
LONDON Chelsea captain John Terry will be allowed to lift the Champions League trophy if the London club beat Bayern Munich even though he will miss the game through suspension, UEFA said on Thursday.
Terry was shown a straight red card for kneeing Alexis Sanchez in the back during Chelsea's 2-2 draw at Barcelona in the semi-final second leg which sent them through to the final in Munich on May 19.
"If Chelsea win the 2012 UEFA Champions League Final, John Terry will be allowed to lift the trophy and collect the medal," UEFA said in a statement.
(Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON Jose Mourinho wants to see more of his Manchester United players scoring goals to take some of the burden off striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the club pushes for a top-four finish.
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.